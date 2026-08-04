Peterbilt adds electric trucks to Sourcewell contract

Peterbilt Motors Company has expanded its cooperative purchasing agreement with Sourcewell and its Canadian partner, Canoe Procurement Group, to include its battery-electric truck lineup.

The agreement, extended through July 2028, streamlines the procurement of Peterbilt trucks for government, education, nonprofit and tribal organizations across the United States and Canada.

The contract gives Sourcewell’s more than 50,000 member organizations access to pre-negotiated pricing and terms on Peterbilt’s full lineup of Class 5 through Class 8 trucks, including on-highway, vocational, medium-duty and battery-electric models.

“Our long-standing relationship with Sourcewell reflects Peterbilt’s commitment to delivering solutions tailored to the unique needs of public fleets,” said Erik Johnson, assistant general manager of sales and marketing at Peterbilt Motors Company. “By adding our electric vehicles to the contract and eliminating lengthy bidding processes, we’re helping organizations maximize uptime and invest their resources where it matters most, keeping their communities running.”

Peterbilt said the cooperative purchasing program simplifies the procurement process while ensuring compliance with purchasing requirements. Membership is free for eligible organizations, and authorized Peterbilt dealers across North America will continue to sell vehicles directly under the agreement while providing local service and support.