Peterbilt chooses Meritor to supply battery electric systems

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt has chosen Meritor as the primary supplier of integrated battery electric systems for its Models 579EV and 520EV.

“Peterbilt is leading the charge when it comes to electrification and this agreement with Meritor is just another example of our commitment to battery electric vehicles. With this announcement, we have locked in suppliers for all of our battery-electric model configurations,” said Jason Skoog, Paccar vice-president and Peterbilt general manager.

“The opportunity to supply Peterbilt’s 579EV and 520EV with Meritor electric powertrains allows us to partner with an industry leader and continue bringing advanced technologies to market,” added T.J. Reed, vice president of global electrification for Meritor. “We have been working with Peterbilt for several years on electric development, and are very pleased to now offer customers 579EV and 520EV vehicles with Meritor electric powertrains.”

Low volume production will begin in late 2020 for the Model 579EV, followed by the Model 520EV in 2021.