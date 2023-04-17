Volta to bring electric trucks to North American market

European electric truck maker Volta Trucks has announced plans to bring its trucks to the North American market.

It will show its vehicle in the U.S. for the first time at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo) May 1-4, as it develops its plan to launch in the U.S.

(Photo: Volta Trucks)

The North American rollout will begin with Classes 6 and 7 Volta Zero trucks, with fleet testing to begin later this year, initially on the U.S. West Coast. The truck maker said its production vehicles will be released to the North American market next year.

The truck is designed for urban applications, and features an e-axle with electric motor and transmission built into the axle that’s supplied by Cummins’ Accelera. Batteries from California-based Proterra will be mounted within the chassis rails.

Range of the 15-ton Volta Zero will be 95-125 miles (152-200 km). The company said a Class 5 version will follow. It plans to supply the trucks through a ‘Truck-as-a-Service’ model, offering the truck and all related service, maintenance, financing, insurance, and training for a single monthly fee.

Volta Trucks Hubs will be rolled out in the U.S. for service and maintenance.

“We’re building on the key learnings from our European launch, where we’ve developed at speed and scale, with deep understanding of our customers’ needs, to accelerate the transition to electric commercial vehicles and help decarbonize city centers,” Essa Al-Saleh, CEO of Volta Trucks, said in a release. “The U.S. faces the same safety and sustainability issues we are addressing in Europe and is a significant market opportunity for us. This marks the start of our journey in the U.S., and we are excited to bring road-certified vehicles for U.S. customers to evaluate later this year.”