Quantron partners with FusionOne for hydrogen from recycled plastics

Hydrogen fuel-cell-electric truck maker Quantron has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with FusionOne that will see them produce hydrogen from recycled plastic to fuel Quantron’s trucks.

FusionOne joined Quantron’s Clean Transportation Alliance network of partners, and will be part of its Quantron-as-a-Service (QaaS) pay-per-use business model.

“It’s the ultimate environmental win-win. Quantron has a portfolio of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and a network of QaaS strategic partners. Working with FusionOne will add a critical multiplier to the goal of improving our environment,” said Andreas Haller, CEO and founder of Quantron AG.

“The goal of the collaboration is to establish a platform and network for the refueling of fuel-cell-electric vehicles with a focus on trucks. We plan to support each other to enhance the recognition of hydrogen as a preferred solution for commercial transportation and to drive adoption rates. FusionOne and Quantron will work collaboratively to promote the additional benefits of H2 from recycled plastics as a superior green energy transportation solution.”