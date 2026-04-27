Shell Starship highlights real-world fuel efficiency at eco-marathon

Shell Starship is continuing to demonstrate fuel efficiency technologies under real operating conditions as it travels the 2026 IndyCar schedule as the transport vehicle for the series’ administrative trailer.

The truck made a stop at the Shell Eco-marathon Americas 2026 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ind., where student teams showcased ultra-energy-efficient vehicles.

Shell said the visit highlighted how efficiency concepts developed by students can be applied in commercial trucking.

(Photo: Shell Rotella)

During the Shell Eco-marathon Mileage Challenge, college and high school teams completed a set number of laps and were ranked based on energy efficiency.

Vehicles included battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell and internal combustion designs, competing across multiple classes.

Shell Starship, powered by a Cummins X15N and using Shell Rotella natural gas engine oil, was presented as an example of how efficiency technologies translate into real-world freight operations.

The Class 8 truck incorporates aerodynamic design, powertrain efficiency and data-driven performance optimization.

(Photo: Shell Rotella)

Students were able to view the vehicle and learn how engineering, fuel choice, lubrication and aerodynamics are used to improve freight efficiency.

Shell also hosted a panel discussion featuring representatives from the Shell Starship initiative, the North American Council for Freight Efficiency and Penske Entertainment.

The session focused on how efficiency is being advanced in trucking and motorsports, including fuel efficiency demonstration runs and sustainability initiatives in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Organizers said the discussion aimed to give students insight into how data, collaboration and technology are shaping transportation.