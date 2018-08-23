STA hands out $5,000 in scholarships

REGINA, Sask. – The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) doled out its annual scholarships recently, with three students receiving a combined $5,000.

The recipients must have a family member who owns or is employed by a Saskatchewan trucking company.

Emily Galey of Swift Current was awarded a $3,000 scholarship; Liam Kerr of Moose Jaw, and Zoe Selimos of Regina both received $1,000.

Scholarships are handed out each year. In addition to being a dependent of an owner or employee of an STA member company, applicants must be a high school graduate, have applied to a post-secondary institution, submit transcripts, and complete the scholarship application no later than June 30.

