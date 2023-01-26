Tesla to build Semi at Nevada Gigafactory

Tesla announced during its Q4 earnings release that it will inject US$3.6 billion into its Nevada Gigafactory, where the company will produce its Semi.

“We will be investing over $3.6 billion more to continue growing Gigafactory Nevada, adding 3,000 new team members and two new factories: a 100 GWh 4,680 cell factory [with capacity to produce enough batteries for 1.5 million light duty vehicles annually], as well as our first high-volume Semi factory,” the company said in a release.

Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory, where it will produce its Semi. (Photo: Tesla)

“Semi is our fully electric combination truck, with 500 miles of range and energy consumption of less than 2 KWh per mile.”

Tesla has invested US$6.2 billion into its 5.4-million-square-foot Gigafactory in Nevada since 2014. To date it has produced: 7.3 billion battery cells; 1.5 million battery packs; 3.6 million drive units; and 1 million energy modules.

Tesla has said it plans to build 50,000 Semis per year in North American in 2024. Pilot production of the truck began in the fourth quarter of 2022, with initial deliveries going to PepsiCo in December.