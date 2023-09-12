Toronto Hydro, Alectra Utilities acquire electric bucket trucks

Two Greater Toronto Area (GTA) utility companies – Toronto Hydro and Alectra Utilities – welcomed an all-electric bucket truck each into their fleets.

Toronto Hydro’s truck is expected to be integrated into operations by early next year. It is an addition to the utility’s electric fleet of 13 fully battery electric vehicles and 53 hybrid vehicles.

Toronto Hydro will pilot the electric bucket truck in its training yard which serves as a testing ground for operational equipment and a hub for utility employees to learn and hone their skills in a controlled environment.

(Photo: Toronto Hydro) (Photo: Alectra)

Alectra Utilities’ truck will be used by powerline technicians in day-to-day overhead line maintenance operations. As part of a pilot program, Alectra’s operations team will integrate the truck into its fleet over the next nine months.

The truck will rotate between three of Alectra’s largest service centers in Markham, Hamilton and Brampton.