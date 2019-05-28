UPS makes history with largest commitment to renewable natural gas

ATLANTA, Ga. – While electrification has stolen the limelight in recent months, UPS has announced it’s still going big on natural gas, placing the largest order for renewable natural gas (RNG) in history.

The company committed to a seven-year, 170 million gallon equivalent purchase from Clean Energy Fuels. It will reduce its GHG emissions by more than a million tons.

The deal extends through 2026 and UPS says it marks the largest commitment for use of renewable natural gas to date by any company in the U.S.

“The world has a trash problem. And the world has an emissions problem. Renewable natural gas, produced naturally from bio-sources such as landfills and dairy farms, not only turns trash to gas, but it turns it into clean gas,” said Mike Casteel, UPS director of fleet procurement. “Since RNG is supported by existing national infrastructure used to transport natural gas, it’s a winning solution that will help UPS to reach our ambitious sustainability goals. At the same time, we hope our unprecedented seven-year commitment serves as a catalyst for wider adoption of RNG by other companies.”

UPS is no stranger to RNG, having consumed more than 28 million gallons in its ground fleet since 2014. It now intends to use nearly that much each year. UPS has 18 company-owned RNG stations across 12 states.