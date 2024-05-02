Vicinity Motor adds B.C. dealer

Electric truck maker Vicinity Motor has reached a distribution agreement with RJames Management Group to form a new RJames Vicinity Truck dealership in B.C.

RJames Management was spun out from a family dealership selling heavy trucks, and also sells Western Star, Freightliner and AutoCar trucks through six locations in Western Canada.

(Photo: James Menzies)

The company’s Vicinity Truck dealership will offer the Class 3 VMC 1200 through the regions of Kamloops and Kelowna.

“We are excited to partner with Vicinity to bring the best Class 3 commercial truck to the market,” said RJames founder Rob James.

“This creates a significant opportunity enabling our team to serve established customers as they begin transition to electric truck operations. The VMC 1200 makes a highly compelling business case for electrification in real world operation and is an attractive solution to commercial fleet buyers. My team and I expect excellent market response and a solid base of business as we work with Vicinity to pioneer adoption of commercial electric trucks.”