Vicinity Motor adds B.C. dealer
Electric truck maker Vicinity Motor has reached a distribution agreement with RJames Management Group to form a new RJames Vicinity Truck dealership in B.C.
RJames Management was spun out from a family dealership selling heavy trucks, and also sells Western Star, Freightliner and AutoCar trucks through six locations in Western Canada.
The company’s Vicinity Truck dealership will offer the Class 3 VMC 1200 through the regions of Kamloops and Kelowna.
“We are excited to partner with Vicinity to bring the best Class 3 commercial truck to the market,” said RJames founder Rob James.
“This creates a significant opportunity enabling our team to serve established customers as they begin transition to electric truck operations. The VMC 1200 makes a highly compelling business case for electrification in real world operation and is an attractive solution to commercial fleet buyers. My team and I expect excellent market response and a solid base of business as we work with Vicinity to pioneer adoption of commercial electric trucks.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.