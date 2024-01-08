VMC lands Toronto-area dealer

Shift EV Trucks announced it will open a Vicinity Motor Corp.-specific dealer serving the West Toronto territory.

The dealership has offered electric vehicles since 2013 through its Oakville, Ont., showroom. Owner Paul Repar says the new dealership will provide fleet offerings for businesses and government with an inventory of VMC 1200 electric trucks.

(Photo: James Menzies)

“We continue to partner with successful EV dealers across Canada and North America – enabling them to most effectively diversify their portfolio and address the significant commercial EV opportunity,” said William Trainer, founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp.

“Shift Electric is a highly regarded dealer known for offering the best selection, quality, and support across a wide range of passenger electric vehicles and brands. While market penetration of passenger EVs has become mainstream, commercial EV trucks represent a large unaddressed market opportunity driven by the declining total cost of ownership of EVs as compared to internal combustion vehicles, supportive regulatory developments, infrastructure investments and government incentives.”

“Vicinity’s compelling positioning in the commercial EV marketplace – taken together with the versatility of the VMC 1200 Class 3 all-electric truck – were decisive in our choice to partner with them for the next phase of our evolution,” added Repar. “We look forward to expanding our vision to becoming a leading provider of electric vehicles in the area by offering the VMC 1200 to commercial and fleet customers.”