Volvo begins road testing hydrogen combustion trucks in Europe

Volvo Trucks has begun on-road testing of heavy-duty trucks powered by hydrogen combustion engines, as it advances a multi-path strategy to decarbonize transport.

The company plans to bring the technology to market in Europe before 2030, targeting longhaul applications where battery-electric trucks may face range or charging limitations.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks)

The trucks use High Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI), a system that injects a small amount of ignition fuel at high pressure before adding hydrogen. Volvo says the approach improves energy efficiency, reduces fuel consumption and delivers higher power compared to conventional hydrogen combustion engines.

“On-road testing is an important milestone for our hydrogen combustion engine trucks,” said Jan Hjelmgren, head of product management. “Customers will be able to operate them just like diesel trucks.”

Volvo has already deployed HPDI technology in more than 10,000 natural gas-powered trucks globally, which it says validates the system’s performance and durability.

The hydrogen combustion trucks are expected to suit longer-distance operations and regions with limited charging infrastructure. When powered by green hydrogen and paired with renewable ignition fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), Volvo says the trucks can achieve near net-zero CO2 emissions on a well-to-wheel basis.

The development is part of Volvo’s broader three-path approach to decarbonization, which includes battery-electric trucks, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles and combustion engines running on renewable fuels.

“We see great potential for hydrogen combustion engine trucks and they will have a role to play in the transformation to zero tailpipe emission transport,” Hjelmgren said.

Volvo noted that widespread adoption will depend on the availability of hydrogen fueling infrastructure and competitive fuel pricing, as well as how regulators classify hydrogen-powered vehicles across different markets.