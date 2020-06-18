Volvo deploys first electric VNR

FONTANA, Calif. – Volvo Trucks North America has deployed its first VNR electric truck as part of the Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solution (LIGHTS) project.

TEC Equipment’s Fontana, Calif., dealership is operating the truck, delivering parts between its dealerships.

“Volvo Trucks is proud to lead the way in the sustainable electrification of freight movement. Working with our dealership, TEC Equipment, to pilot the first Volvo VNR Electric on the road and in real-world applications is an exciting step toward our plans to commercialize these zero-emission trucks in North America this fall,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “The all-electric Volvo VNR will become the ideal truck model for short- and regional-haul applications, such as urban distribution and drayage.”

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

TEC has two 50-kW chargers in its shop, as well as a 150-kW charger outside its facility to enable charging.

“This experience in designing, planning, and installing high-power chargers for electric trucks has taught us how critical it is to engage a variety of stakeholders early on,” said Aravind Kailas, advanced technology policy director for Volvo Group North America. “The Volvo LIGHTS project has provided valuable insight into how to build realistic project timelines. Despite the unavoidable delays due to the COVID-19 situation, we’re proud the team has been able to continue moving the project forward.”

“We are proud that our Fontana dealership will be first in in North America to pilot the Volvo VNR Electric model,” added Dave Thompson, president and CEO of TEC Equipment. “Through the Volvo LIGHTS project, we are gaining valuable hands-on experience for our drivers and maintenance staff to ensure that we are well prepared to support the widescale deployment of these advanced, zero-emission trucks throughout the Southern California freight corridor.”