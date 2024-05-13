Volvo expands EV-certified dealer network

Beaver Truck Center in Winnipeg and Gerry’s Truck Centre in Woodstock, Ont., have joined the network of EV-certified Volvo dealers.

It’s Gerry’s second location to become certified. They’re joined by eight U.S. dealers that have undergone the process to gain approval to sell and support electric trucks.

There are now 59 dealerships that are EV-certified in the U.S. and Canada. Four provinces now have an EV-certified Volvo dealer.

“Before we announced the commercialization of the VNR Electric we understood that electric trucks would need to have the same level of uptime and the same quality service for our customers as our diesel trucks,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

“That’s why we created the certified EV dealer program in parallel to the commercialization plans for the VNR Electric. Today, we continue to lead the industry with 59 certified EV dealerships across the United States and Canada to serve our customers in the areas their VNR Electric trucks are deployed and decarbonizing transportation. The expansion of our certified EV dealer locations shows that battery-electric heavy-duty trucks are here to stay and will continue to scale as a viable option for freight transportation and our vision is to continue that expansion.”

Volvo says it has now delivered 470 VNR Electric trucks, which have collectively run more than 4.5 million miles (7 million km).