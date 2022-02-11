AMTA gets $300K for heavy-duty hydrogen vehicle project

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) will receive $300,000 to deliver Canada’s first public heavy-duty hydrogen vehicle demonstration project in Rocky View, AB.

The federal government on Friday announced an investment of $4,646,577 to 22 organizations in Canada to undertake zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness projects.

(Photo: AMTA)

As part of a virtual event with Eco-West Canada and AMTA, Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources and minister of environment and climate change, made the announcement on behalf of Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources.

“AMTA thanks Natural Resources Canada for its generous support and funding of AMTA’s Zero-Emissions Vehicle Awareness Initiative,” said Chris Nash, AMTA president. “Through this unique project, AMTA will work closely with its valued project partners to introduce Canada’s commercial transport industry to innovative new technologies that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”