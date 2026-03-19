Autonomous trucking could save US consumers $9B annually by 2035: Study

Autonomous trucking technology could deliver significant cost savings across the supply chain, putting an estimated $9 billion annually back into U.S. consumers’ pockets by 2035, according to a new study.

The analysis suggests widespread adoption of autonomous trucks could lower freight costs by improving efficiency, reducing labor expenses and optimizing asset utilization.

Lower transportation costs would ultimately flow through to consumers in the form of reduced prices on goods, particularly in sectors heavily reliant on trucking, such as retail and food distribution.

The study highlights longhaul trucking as a key area for early adoption, where autonomous systems can operate on highway routes with fewer variables, improving consistency and reducing delays.

In addition to cost savings, autonomous trucking is expected to help address ongoing driver shortages by supplementing human drivers rather than replacing them outright, particularly on longer routes.

Industry stakeholders say the technology could also improve safety by reducing human error and enabling more predictable vehicle operation.

“We believe that autonomous trucking can be a massive engine for the American economy and fortify the national transportation industry,” said Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora. ”This report supports our conclusion that technology, like the Aurora Driver, can make our roads safer, our supply chain more resilient, and our operations more efficient than ever before.”

However, the report notes that widespread adoption will depend on regulatory frameworks, infrastructure readiness and continued technological advancement.

While timelines remain uncertain, the study suggests autonomous trucking could become a meaningful contributor to supply chain efficiency over the next decade. The full report can be found here.

Meanwhile, Aurora said it’s investing in the U.S. workforce with a $1-million contribution to the Aurora Works initiative supporting industry jobs and training programs.

“Through the Aurora Works program, we are making a $1 million commitment to ensure that as our technology scales, so do the opportunities for the people who power this industry,” said Urmson.