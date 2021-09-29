B.C. offering fleets $100K for fuel-saving tech

The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) in partnership with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced the third offering of the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency (HDVE) Program is now open.

(Photo: BCTA)

The program provides funding of up to $15,000 per vehicle and $100,000 per fleet for the adoption of qualifying fuel saving technology including auxiliary power units, aerodynamic devices, and CNG, LNG and dual fuel hydrogen vehicles.

This year’s program funds are being distributed on a first come, first serve basis until the funds are fully allocated or until the program deadline on March 31, 2022, whichever comes first.

To be eligible for program incentives, BCTA membership is not required. Companies must meet the eligibility criteria, and applicants must first complete a free, half-day course delivered online.

The mandatory course describes the benefits of using different fuel-saving technologies and practices and provides additional information on the CleanBC HDVE Program. The next online course offerings are Oct. 12, 19, and 26. For details, visit BCTrucking.com.