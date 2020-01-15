Bendix’s SafetyDirect now available on commercial vehicles equipped with Geotab

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Geotab-equipped commercial vehicle users can now utilize Bendix Commercial Vehicle System’s SafetyDirect web portal, a video-based driver safety solution that combines with an active safety system.

With rollout now underway and availability to all fleets expected by the middle of this year, SafetyDirect provides carriers with feedback, videos, and severe event details on vehicles and drivers.

“Our fleet customers spec’ing the Geotab platform have expressed great interest in this capability, and we’re excited to provide this solution,” said TJ Thomas, Bendix director of marketing and customer solutions, controls. “It speaks directly to our shared mission of helping fleets increase safety, productivity, and efficiency.”

With SafetyDirect, fleets have access to feedback on vehicles, drivers, and video of severe events, providing insight into driving behaviors and trends within their operations.

“With all of Geotab’s product offerings we strive to maintain the highest possible standard of safety, and our technology integrations with industry partners are no exception,” said Scott Sutarik, vice-president of commercial vehicle solutions at Geotab. “We are proud to welcome Bendix to the Geotab ecosystem.”

Hans Molin, Bendix product line director – driver assist/auto-driving, said integration between safety and performance information will help “drive the future.”

“Geotab is one of the most trusted names in the industry and its broad coverage across the commercial vehicle marketplace aligns with the rapidly growing interest for the integrated safety insight offered by SafetyDirect,” said Molin. “We are proud to partner with such an innovative pioneer to give fleets the power to drive more insight, efficiency, safety, and growth.”

Geotab and Bendix announced the collaboration during the Connect 2020 conference today in San Diego, Calif.

