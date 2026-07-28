Charger Logistics signs on as Aurora driverless trucking customer

Aurora Innovation has signed Charger Logistics as its latest autonomous trucking customer, with the carrier planning to deploy Aurora’s second-generation driverless trucks on freight runs between Dallas and Laredo, Texas.

The route is one of the busiest freight corridors in the U.S. Sun Belt and serves as a key gateway for cross-border freight moving between the U.S. and Mexico.

Aurora said Charger will use the Aurora Driver to add capacity to its network and improve tractor utilization. The agreement will initially focus on the Dallas-Laredo lane, with additional routes expected over time.

“Our new fleet of driverless trucks enables us to meet the substantial demand we’ve seen since we first launched last year,” said Zac Andreoni, vice president of business development at Aurora. “Charger’s scale and reach across North America give us a strong foundation to grow from — this is just the first of many routes we expect to bring online together.”

Based in Canada with extensive operations throughout the U.S. and Mexico, Charger Logistics operates an asset-based transportation network that includes truckload, dedicated, temperature-controlled, warehousing, and cross-border logistics services. The carrier serves customers in sectors including food, pharmaceuticals, automotive, retail, and consumer products.

“Autonomous trucking represents a transformational opportunity for the freight industry,” said Andy Khera, president of Charger Logistics. “By deploying the Aurora Driver on one of our busiest U.S. freight corridors, we expect to enhance capacity, improve asset utilization, and strengthen service reliability for customers moving temperature-controlled, pharmaceutical, and other mission-critical freight.”