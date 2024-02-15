Clarience Technologies buys Safe Fleet

Clarience Technologies has announced its acquisition of Safe Fleet, the company’s fifth acquisition in the past three years.

The company says the deal expands its safety technology portfolio and broadens its reach into new segments.

“Clarience Technologies and Safe Fleet share a common mission of making transportation safer and smarter through technology,” said Brian Kupchella, CEO of Clarience Technologies. “The acquisition of Safe Fleet provides our company with critical technologies, deep vocational segment expertise and a portfolio of powerful and complementary safety products that support our vision to provide comprehensive solutions to a broader set of transportation customers around the world.”

“Safe Fleet employees, customers and partners will benefit from becoming a part of Clarience Technologies,” added John Knox, chairman and CEO of Safe Fleet. “We look forward to joining their team of companies where together we will expand global reach, accelerate innovation, unlock new benefits for customers and strengthen our safety mission.”

Safe Fleet’s products include fleet video and evidence management offerings, collision prevention, violation detection and trailer temperature control, in addition to cargo storage systems and safety technologies. It has more than 1.5 million video systems deployed.