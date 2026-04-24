Descartes acquires Idelic to boost AI-powered fleet safety

Descartes Systems Group is expanding its fleet safety and performance capabilities with the acquisition of Idelic, a provider of AI-powered driver risk and safety management technology.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based logistics technology company said the deal adds a significant volume of safety and operational data to its Global Logistics Network (GLN), strengthening its ability to deliver integrated fleet performance tools that incorporate driver behavior.

“Productivity and safety are equally critical for fleet operators,” said James Wee, general manager of fleet management at Descartes. “This acquisition adds critical data to our Global Logistics Network and enhances our footprint by adding highly advanced fleet safety capabilities and deep domain expertise.”

Idelic’s platform brings together training, monitoring, reporting, and coaching into a single system designed to influence driver behavior and reduce risk. The company’s analytics are built on a dataset that includes more than 40 billion miles of telemetry and over 400,000 accident records, drawing from integrations with more than 80 telematics, regulatory, and risk management systems.

Descartes said combining that data with its existing routing, planning, and execution tools will allow fleets to better connect operational performance with safety outcomes.

“The need for trusted, real-time fleet and operational data is becoming increasingly critical as customers advance their AI strategies,” said Descartes CEO Edward Ryan. “By combining Idelic’s predictive safety intelligence and unique data with our network, we’re strengthening the foundation that powers smarter fleet performance decisions and safer, more efficient operations.”

Descartes acquired the company for approximately $28 million in cash, with up to an additional $12 million in performance-based earn-out payments tied to revenue targets over the next two years.