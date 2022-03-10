Geotab, Free2move to deliver integrated telematics solution for Stellantis

Geotab on Thursday announced its partnership with Free2move, the fleet, mobility and connected data company of Stellantis. Geotab plans to deliver an integrated solution for Stellantis brand vehicles, including Ram, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler.

(Photo: Stellantis)

The collaboration announced at Work Truck Week 2022, will utilize embedded telematics in Stellantis vehicles to enable the integration of vehicle data from Free2move servers into the MyGeotab platform. Fleet managers can generate reports and measure key metrics to help optimize performance and improve mobility.

“Geotab and Free2move share a common goal, to improve mobility and enhance fleet efficiency,” said Rob Minton, associate vice-president of connected car development at Geotab.

“Free2move is excited to partner with Geotab to provide enhanced fleet management through an embedded telematics solution,” said Benjamin Maillard, general manager Free2move North America.

Launching later this year, the solution will be compatible with eligible connected Stellantis brand vehicles including select 2018 and newer models and all 2022 and newer models, through a basic or premium connectivity plan.