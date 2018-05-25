Kenworth working with UPS on SuperTruck

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth and UPS are working together to develop a truck under the U.S. Department of Energy-funded SuperTruck II program.

The goal is to improve freight efficiency by more than 100% over a 2009 baseline, and to achieve a 55% increase in engine brake thermal efficiency.

The project will be built upon a Kenworth T680 with a Paccar MX engine.

“UPS deploys advanced technology to efficiently manage the transportation of packages and freight. For the SuperTruck II project, UPS will provide guidance on their drive and duty cycles to drive SuperTruck II performance. UPS will also offer advice on the commercial feasibility and driver acceptance of technologies developed under SuperTruck II,” said Mike Dozier, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice-president. “This important program is designed to produce advancements that will benefit fleets and truck operators with future reductions in fuel usage and emissions.”

Paccar is one of five SuperTruck II teams that received funding.