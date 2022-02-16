Keycafe, Fleetio integration to help automate vehicle assignments

Vancouver-based Keycafe has introduced a software integration between its internet-connected key management solution with Fleetio’s vehicle fleet management software suite.

Keycafe’s CEO Clayton Brown and Meghan Saunders, partner marketing manager of Alabama-based Fleetio made the announcement on Wednesday.

(Photo: iStock)

“The integration between the industry leaders allows vehicle fleet managers to take advantage of a truly remote and contactless vehicle fleet management operation – fleet managers can look forward to saving time and cost, less lost keys and key mix-ups, and minimize face-to-face contact while Covid still lingers around the world,” said Ryo Ogochi, Keycafe’s VP of global business ops.

Vehicle fleet managers using Fleetio software can now use Keycafe’s internet connected smart key lockers to assign vehicle keys to their vehicle operators, maintenance crew, or other staff.

“We’re excited to add Keycafe and their industry-leading key management solution to our growing list of integration partners. By connecting Fleetio with Keycafe, fleet managers will be able to save time by completely automating their vehicle assignment and access processes,” said Fleetio’s Saunders.

When a fleet manager assigns a vehicle, Keycafe will automatically send a unique 8-digit code to the user to pickup or drop off keys using the SmartBox – a modular electronic key locker system operated remotely in real-time.

The unique codes are only valid during the assignment and can be deleted any time. The SmartBox logs every transaction with remote, real-time monitoring from a cloud-based app or desktop.