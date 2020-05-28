Ontario project to develop winter road WISDOM

TORONTO, Ont. – IBI Group and Weather Telematics are joining together to develop a high-tech system that will help to better respond to winter road conditions.

Known as the Winter Ice and Snow Decision Support System for Operations Management (WISDOM) platform, the tool is being developed with support from Ontario Centres of Excellence. Two unnamed Ontario counties will pilot the platform during the winter of 2020/21.

An Ontario partnership wants to leverage data to better respond to winter road conditions. ( Photo: Jim Park)

Real-time traffic and AI-predicted road conditions will be used to route and deploy equipment, while procedures and vehicle routes will be automated. Sensors on individual vehicles will also collect road data at the ground level, improving accuracy and adjusting responses accordingly.

North American jurisdictions spent about $2 billion on winter operations in 2018, and the two businesses say that the costs of clearing snow are expected to increase each year because of population growth and more extreme weather events.

“Surprisingly, most governments rely on basic solutions to manage their winter maintenance and cleaning processes,” said Michael Lende, president and CEO of the Internet of Things Inc. “WISDOM has the potential of dramatically improving the ability to manage government resources, significantly lower costs, and improve driver safety.”

Weather Telematics is a subsidiary of Internet of Things Inc.

IBI Group global director of intelligence Derek Sims says the platform promises to help manage road clearing operations and reduce the use of de-icing materials without sacrificing safety.

“This project is exactly the type of partnership we are seeking to foster through our Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN) WinterTech Development Program,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario minister of economic development, job creation and trade.