Saskatchewan summit offers zero emissions education

Participants received information and a close-up view of how they can move toward achieving net-zero emissions during the Pathways to Zero Emissions Summit organized by the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) in Regina on Jan. 11.

STA executive director Susan Ewart highlighted the importance of the transport industry and the move toward lowering GHG emissions, according to a news release.

(Photo: Saskatchewan Trucking Association)

University of Calgary’s Dr. David Layzell, the event moderator, presented about The Transition Accelerator – a pan-Canadian organization that works to identify and advance viable pathways to Canada’s 2050 climate targets.

Participants heard from suppliers of low-emission technology, including Cummins, which discussed powertrains including those that run on hydrogen. Clean Energy provided information on its natural gas option, VEXSL and Hydra presented on their hydrogen/diesel option, and Diesel Tech Industries (DTI) offered a glimpse into its hybrid technology.

(Photo: Saskatchewan Trucking Association)

Bison Transport shared a presentation on their study conducted with battery-electric heavy-duty equipment.

Transport Canada informed participants about the iMHZEV incentive program and the funding available to purchasers of zero-emission equipment. Natural Resources Canada presented on the Green Freight Program, which offers funding that can be utilized toward fleet energy assessments and tractor-trailer retrofits.

An infrastructure panel discussion included stakeholders from SaskPower, Clean Energy, and VEXSL; while the hardware panel discussion included delegates from Mack, Peterbilt, Cummins, VEXSL, and Volvo.