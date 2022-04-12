Torc Robotics tackling more complex driving scenarios in autonomous testing

Daimler Truck says its independent subsidiary, Torc Robotics, is making significant progress towards automating trucking in the U.S.

It has expanded testing in the U.S. to include surface streets, ramps, and turns at controlled intersections.

“We are fully committed to autonomous trucking as it can benefit everyone,” said Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum. “It will increase safety, because systems do not get tired and do not lose attention. It will boost logistics performance by enabling trucks to run more. It will help society cope with the growing volume of freight, particularly in times of severe driver shortages. We see an opportunity for Daimler Truck to increase our service revenue, as well as for significant market and growth potential. For all these reasons we are developing the Level 4 autonomous-ready truck of the future.”

Torc Robotics is now testing more complex scenarios in the U.S. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Torc recently set up an advisory council to work more closely with fleets and logistics suppliers.

Testing to date has focused on driving scenarios such as lane changes and complex merges. It is now testing more complex scenarios. The company has a test center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I am really impressed with what we have experienced at the Albuquerque test center,” said Joe Kaeser, chairman of the supervisory board of Daimler Truck Holding AG. “The Daimler Truck team has done a fascinating job in making autonomous trucking work. Riding along in the Level 4 trucks provides a real sense of what is possible. Combined with our innovation power in sustainable technologies, we can support our customers in building their mobility business of the future.”