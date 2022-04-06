Torc Robotics’ German facility to support Daimler Truck’s self-driving vehicles

Torc Robotics is opening a technology and software development center in Stuttgart, Germany. The independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck develops SAE Level 4 self-driving vehicle software for heavy-duty vehicles.

Torc Europe will support the development of the Level 4 autonomous virtual driver for deployment in autonomous trucks in the U.S.

Torc Europe, an independent entity and a 100% subsidiary of Torc, is located close to an existing Daimler Truck research and development facility and headquarters.

(Photo: Diamler Truck)

“Torc is working closely with Daimler Truck to optimize the entire product stack including the virtual driver, sensing and computer hardware, and the redundant chassis, to be the first company to launch a scalable and profitable self-driving product,” said Torc founder and CEO Michael Fleming. “Torc’s Stuttgart technology and software development center will leverage the deep automotive and trucking technical and product expertise to make this a reality.”

Torc and Daimler Truck are collaboratively pursuing a goal of developing and bringing autonomous trucks for longhaul trucking to the roads within the decade.