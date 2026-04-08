Truckstop.com acquires Wize Load, expands heavy haul pricing tools

Truckstop.com has acquired Wize Load, adding rate intelligence tools designed for heavy haul and overdimensional freight in a move it says deepens its focus on specialized loads that require more planning than standard truckload.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said the acquisition strengthens its capabilities in open deck, oversized and permit-required freight, where pricing is influenced by factors such as routing restrictions, permits, escorts and specialized equipment.

The newly branded Truckstop Heavy Haul Rates platform — formerly Wize Load — is designed to help brokers estimate pricing more quickly by combining lane data, permit requirements and equipment considerations in a single tool.

Truckstop.com said quoting complex freight can be time-consuming without access to reliable data, particularly for shipments that don’t move dock to dock.

“This acquisition reflects our long-term focus on freight that requires more planning than standard truckload,” said Scott Moscrip, founder and CEO of Truckstop.com. “We are doubling down on technology built for heavy haul, oversized, and overdimensional freight, including the Heavy Haul Load Board and now Heavy Haul Rates.”

He added that accurate pricing is critical before moving loads that involve permits or specialized equipment.

Truckstop.com has been investing in tools tailored to specialized freight, including its Heavy Haul Load Board, which connects carriers operating flatbed, open deck and other specialized equipment with more complex shipments.

The addition of Heavy Haul Rates builds on that effort by introducing pricing intelligence aimed at helping brokers quote faster, secure freight and protect margins.

The company said customers will continue using the platform with the same login and workflow, while the company expands its suite of tools for planning and executing complex freight moves.