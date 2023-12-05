TuSimple to wind down U.S. operations

Autonomous truck maker TuSimple has announced it will reduce its U.S. workforce by about 150 positions, or 75%, and wind down U.S. operations.

As part of its restructuring it will focus on the Asia-Pacific region and explore a sale of its U.S. assets.

The decision, outlined in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Dec. 4, was made during a Nov. 30 board meeting. The job losses total 19% of its global workforce, which will number about 700 employees after the move.