TuSimple to wind down U.S. operations
Autonomous truck maker TuSimple has announced it will reduce its U.S. workforce by about 150 positions, or 75%, and wind down U.S. operations.
As part of its restructuring it will focus on the Asia-Pacific region and explore a sale of its U.S. assets.
The decision, outlined in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Dec. 4, was made during a Nov. 30 board meeting. The job losses total 19% of its global workforce, which will number about 700 employees after the move.
