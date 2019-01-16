Volvo invests in wireless EV charging

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – Volvo Group Venture Capital, a subsidiary of Volvo Group, has invested in a firm developing high power wireless charging of electric vehicles.

Momentum Dynamics, based in Pennsylvania, is developing and commercializing high power inductive charging for the automotive and transport industries, which it claims is especially suitable for commercial electric, autonomous and connected vehicles.

“Momentum Dynamics’ technology and competence within inductive bi-directional transmission of electrical energy and information safely through air, water and ice will fit the harsh conditions under which our customers operate. High capacity charging up to 300 kW for trucks, buses, construction equipment, industrial and marine applications will support the electrified transition,” said Per Adamsson, vice-president at Volvo Group Venture Capital.

Wireless electric charging allows any type of vehicle to automatically and without supervision connect to the electrical power grid without wires or cables. Electric fueling can occur frequently and opportunistically, extending driving range and improving uptime.

Momentum Dynamics is doing pilot tests in Europe and North America.

“For Volvo Group we are strengthening our competence and knowledge of charging and electricity distribution within the ecosystem around electric transportation and energy supply. We see partnership, cooperation and investments as the way forward in a fast-changing environment,” said Stefan Söderling, investment director at Volvo Group Venture Capital.