10 findings about the state of sustainable fleets

Interest in alternative fuels, battery-electric vehicles, and fuel cells continues to grow as corporations look to begin their shift away from gasoline- and diesel-based transportation. Now it’s up to suppliers to prove the related economic and environmental benefits.

“The foundation of the sustainable fleet market has now been firmly laid,” concludes the latest State of Sustainable Fleets report by Gladstein, Neandross and Associates. “The rate of growth will be determined by the degree to which each advanced technology and low-carbon fuel can demonstrate economic and environmental sustainability benefits for the end user.”

(Illustration: istock)

Here are 10 observations that emerged in the report.