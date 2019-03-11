2019 Shell Rotella SuperRigs location revealed

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The 37th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be held July 25-27 1 at Trail’s Travel Center which is located right off Interstate 35 in Albert Lea, Minn.

The Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is a truck beauty contest for actively working trucks. Hard-working owner/operator truck drivers from across the United States and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Twelve drivers will be selected to have their trucks featured in the 2020 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

Contestants and attendees will be able to see the hardest working trucks in the industry and enjoy all the amenities on site throughout the three-day event. There is no fee to enter SuperRigs and the weekend is designed to be fun for the whole family.

Highlights include:

Annual fireworks display

Truck lights competition

Music throughout the weekend

Competitor BBQ lunch

The great prize pursuit

To register and for more information about SuperRigs, visit www.Rotella.com.