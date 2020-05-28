1,500 rigs vie for attention at virtual show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nearly 1,500 trucks from around the world are competing for attention at the American Truck Historical Society’s virtual show, opening Thursday.

The three-day National Convention and Antique Truck Show moved online because of Covid-19. ATHS said it had “re-envisioned” every aspect of the event to recreate the whole experience online.

“In just a few short weeks, we’ve unraveled 18 months of planning for a live event, to create what looks to be the largest virtual convention and show like this to date,” said ATHS president Tom Mullen.

“I am extremely proud to be able to bring the fun and excitement of our event directly to our dedicated members and the public.”

The event will feature webinars, a silent auction to benefit ATHS, trucker storytelling booths, companion activities, a vendor hall and the truck show.

Peterbilt trucks on display at last year’s show. Photo: ATHS

“Normally, we would host 1,000 trucks representing 100 years of trucking history and have guests coming from as far away as Australia to participate,” said executive director Laurence Gration.

“So, we couldn’t just cancel and wait until next year.”

ATHS, which was formed to preserve the history of industry, has about 20,000 members and 100 chapters, spanning 23 countries.