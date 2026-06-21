AAA: 61.4 million people to travel by car over July 4 week

AAA projects 61.4 million people will travel at least 50 miles by car over the July 4th week, nearly the same number as last year.

About 85% of Americans traveling for Independence Day are expected to drive to their destinations, despite gas prices reaching four-year highs.

Last year, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.15. This year, the national average is about $4 a gallon, but it remains lower than in 2022, when the national average was $4.80 on Independence Day.

In total, 72.2 million will travel by all transport modes between Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, July 5. That is higher than last year’s record of 71.8 million travelers, but the increase is smaller than recent year-over-year gains.