AAA expects 45 million to travel during Memorial Day weekend

AAA projects 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Memorial Day between Thursday, May 21, and Monday, May 25. The 2026 domestic travel forecast is slightly higher than last year and sets a new Memorial Day weekend record with 39.1 million people traveling by car and 3.66 million expected to fly to their destinations.

While fuel prices are higher than last Memorial Day weekend, average ticket prices for flights are lower than last year for those who booked early.

“Travel demand remains strong, and despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel.

This holiday weekend, drivers are paying more at the pump compared to last year when the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.17 on Memorial Day. Currently, pump prices are the highest they’ve been since the summer of 2022, with the national average above $4.50, according to AAA.