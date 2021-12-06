Alberta sets 2022 WCB rates for trucking

General trucking operations in Alberta will see a slight decrease in Workers Compensation Board (WBC) premiums, even though average industry rates will increase.

The general trucking rates for 2022 will be set at $4.35 per $100 of earnings, up 0.68% from the $4.38 paid in 2021.

In contrast, the average industry rate increases 3 cents to $1.17.

Specialized trucking operations will pay $271 per $100 of earnings in 2022, up 1.88% from the $2.66 in 2021. Garbage collection and disposal businesses, meanwhile, will see 2022 rates of $2.86 per $100 of earnings, up 1.42% from the $2.82 paid in 2021.

“Depending on the unique circumstances of your business, you may be charged additional premiums, up to 200% due to poor performance, or may receive steep discounts of up to 20%,” the Alberta Motor Transport Administration (AMTA) says.

One company, for example, saved $90,000 in premiums over three years on top of increased productivity, by actively managing claims and introducing safety programs, it notes. Another business paid $32,000 per year in premiums because of poor performance. But it was able to eliminate a poor performance surcharge and secure a refund for the previous year by seeking cost relief on several claims and appealing a group claim.