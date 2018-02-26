Alliance continues to champion NAFTA efficiencies

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) continues to hold out hope during “contentious” NAFTA negotiations, as it champions efficiencies for cross-border trade.

Representatives of the alliance and Quebec Trucking Association were among transportation industry members who met with Michael Chan, minister of internal trade, during the latest round of NAFTA meetings in Montreal.

The meeting included discussions about repositioning foreign empty trailers, the benefits of pre-clearance programs, a permanent U.S. in-transit program, and improving inspection processes at the border.

A general wish list had been made public through a related position paper.

“We have the upmost confidence the hard work of the Canadian negotiating team will help drive benefits for the betterment of our industry and trade,” says CTA president Stephen Laskowski.

The alliance has been working with the American Trucking Associations (ATA) and the Camara Nacional de Autotransporte de Carga (CANACAR) to identify ways to streamline cross-border moves in the supply chain.