Annual blitz targets speeding this week

GREENBELT, Md. – Law enforcement teams are placing a particular focus on speeding this week as the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) recognizes Operation Safe Driver Week from July 14-20.

The blitz is meant to highlight behaviors of every sort, such as distracted driving, following too closely, and improper lane changes. But speeding is the most common driver-related issue – leading to the event’s theme of “late won’t kill you, speeding will”.

At least one driver-related factor was recorded among 32% of the commercial motor vehicle drivers who were involved in fatal crashes in 2017, the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports. The same could be said for 54% of passenger vehicle drivers involved in fatal crashes.

Education programs will be offered alongside the enforcement blitz.

The Operation Safe Driver Program was launched in 2007.

 

