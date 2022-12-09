APTA honors safety, professionalism in annual trucking industry awards

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) has recognized seven people for their contributions to trucking.

“The APTA is proud and humbled to recognize these champions of our industry,” executive director Chris McKee said in a statement. “It was terrific to be able to gather in person for the first time in three years to provide our winners with the recognition they so truly deserve. Our winners are devoted ambassadors to the greatness of the trucking industry in Atlantic Canada.”

Armour Transportation Systems employees secured three of the honors – with Perry Warford earning the Good Samaritan Award, Paul Auffrey named Technician of the Year, and Maryse Doucet named Woman of the Year.

Warford, a P&D driver, demonstrated his concern for people after an elderly customer didn’t answer her door. Instead of simply going about his day, he took the time to check with a neighbor to learn when she was last seen, and together they reached out to the building superintendent to conduct a wellness check.

Armour COO Ruby Murphy-Collins added in a video tribute that Doucet, the fleet’s vice-president – LTL and terminal operations, is a “fine example of a woman that inspires”.

“She’s always willing to step up to help mentor those women that are coming behind her,” added Kelly Henderson, executive director of THRSC Atlantic.

Mike Gaudet, Armour’s vice-president – fleet maintenance, described Auffrey as a valuable jack of all trades. “He just doesn’t work on material handling. He can work on a trailer. He can work on a truck, and furthermore he can work on any type of work that we need on the building.”

“We’d be lost without Paul here,” said Paul Musgrave, regional operations manager – New Brunswick.

Day & Ross honors

Day & Ross personnel secured two awards, with Warren Allan Garland named Dispatcher of the Year and fleet chief operating officer Doug Tingley recognized with the Service to Industry Award.

Garland was described as a gentleman respected by his colleagues. “He cares about the customers, he cares about his coworkers, he cares about the brokers and drivers of his fleet in Newfoundland,” said Day & Ross operations manager John MacDonald.

Tingley was recognized for his time as APTA chairman during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Covid was a very challenging time. We needed strong leadership. We needed to have direction, we needed to have good vision about what we needed to do to get through it in a very calm way. Doug brought that to the table,” said Trevor Bent, CEO of Eassons Transportation Group.

Kevin Dutchak, senior risk specialist – commercial auto risk engineering at Sovereign Insurance, secured the Safety to Motor Transportation Award. The safety advocate holds roles on the APTA safety council, heads accident review committees, and is committed to educating carriers and drivers alike.

Neil Simpson of Giant Tiger was named Driver of the Year. The military veteran became a truck driver in 1994 and was honored for a focus on safety and professionalism.