Armour named to Order of New Brunswick

Wesley Armour, who along with his father founded Armour Transportation Systems in 1966, has been named to the Order of New Brunswick.

He worked alongside his father throughout college, and assumed ownership of the fleet two years after graduating from New Brunswick Community College’s business administration program. The operation eventually grew into one of Canada’s 10 largest transportation and warehousing companies.

(Photo: Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association)

By the time it was sold to Seaboard Transportation Group in February, Armour Transportation Systems boasted more than 2,000 employees and 4,000 pieces of equipment.

Armour has been known to support several philanthropic causes including the United Way, YMCA, hospital foundation campaigns, and literacy programs. During his time as Armour Transportation CEO, the company contributed more than $1 million to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

He was previously inducted into the Order of Canada, Order of Moncton, and the Junior Achievement New Brunswick Business Hall of Fame, and honored with the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal.

“Mr. Armour successfully led his company forward by being flexible and continuously adapting practices to meet the new realities of doing business,” the provincial government noted, describing his work.

“At the same time, his family values remained important and he followed his father’s guidance by treating everyone with respect, dignity and equality; giving back to the community by supporting services and programs; ensuring employees know that their contribution to the company’s success are appreciated; and by always providing superior customer service.”

He secured the Order of New Brunswick for contributions to the province’s economic development, loyalty and generosity to employees, and his role as an informal ambassador for New Brunswick, it added.

The ceremony was held Nov. 4.