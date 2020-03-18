ATA chief asks for open rest areas, other Covid-19 measures

ARLINGTON, Va. – American Trucking Associations (ATA) president and CEO Chris Spear has written to U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence, asking for support to keep trucks rolling in the midst of the Covid-19 fight.

Specific requests in the letter include a call to keep rest stops open, and identify the need for guidance on truck driver health — including possible testing for Covid-19.

“Clear guidance on public health assets is important to our employees, just like it is for all other Americans, and our drivers are typically away from home. Absent policies like these, it will be more difficult to ensure that the shelves are stocked and emergency supplies reach first responders and medical personnel,” he said.

The letter asks for trucking services to be explicitly exempted from restrictions as governments consider public health decisions to limit travel, shelter in place, close public facilities, and quarantine communities.

It also looks for alternatives for drivers who need to renew or obtain licensing credentials as many states close DMV facilities.

“Governments, especially state and local executives, are issuing important guidance – closures and restrictions – to help slow and stop the spread of the virus in impacted communities. Let me assure you, the trucks are delivering vital supplies to communities now, but confusion and lack of clarity are causing delays and problems,” he writes.