ATA prepares for trucker appreciation week

ARLINGTON, Va. – The annual trucker appreciation week is still months away, but one organization has already unveiled plans to celebrate the drivers who are keeping North America moving during Covid-19.

American Trucking Associations has unveiled the 2020 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week logo as well as opened the official online store.

In Canada, it is called the National Trucking Week. The events are held back-to-back in early September.

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week has a new meaning this year,” said ATA chairman Randy Guillot.

“Truck drivers have shown unparalleled bravery, perseverance, and dedication to our country, and not only has our industry remained grateful for their hard work, but the American people have taken notice and are thanking these heroes.”

During the week, the industry joins the public to thank the truckers dedicated to driving the economy forward.