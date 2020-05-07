ATA prepares for trucker appreciation week
ARLINGTON, Va. – The annual trucker appreciation week is still months away, but one organization has already unveiled plans to celebrate the drivers who are keeping North America moving during Covid-19.
American Trucking Associations has unveiled the 2020 National Truck Driver Appreciation Week logo as well as opened the official online store.
In Canada, it is called the National Trucking Week. The events are held back-to-back in early September.
“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week has a new meaning this year,” said ATA chairman Randy Guillot.
“Truck drivers have shown unparalleled bravery, perseverance, and dedication to our country, and not only has our industry remained grateful for their hard work, but the American people have taken notice and are thanking these heroes.”
During the week, the industry joins the public to thank the truckers dedicated to driving the economy forward.
If all these trucking associations what to thank us drivers ,then make sure we get a raise in pay and that we can use restrooms all across North America. Then that would be a show of appreciation.