ATA urges progress on North American trade deal

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has commended Mexico for ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, and urges U.S. Congress to move on the deal.

“Mexico’s action in ratifying the USMCA is a critical step forward in putting this important trade agreement in place. Ensuring free and fair trade with our closest neighbors is critical to the trucking industry, which moves US$772.3 billion worth of goods across our borders with Mexico and Canada,” the ATA said in a statement.

“Trade with these two countries alone supports nearly 90,000 Americans in trucking-related jobs and generates US$12.62 billion in revenue for our industry. We encourage Congress to move forward on ratifying this important agreement so all three nations may continue to share in the benefits that trade creates.”