Atlantic Transportation and Logistics Show returns to Moncton in 2025

The Atlantic Transportation and Logistics Show (ATLS) will return to Moncton in 2025.

Held in conjunction with the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA), the event will run from May 9-10 at the Moncton Coliseum and will offer networking opportunities for professionals in transportation and logistics, organizers say.

2022 Atlantic Transportation and Logistics Show (Photo: Master Promotions)

ATLS expanded in 2022 to include a logistics component, and the 2025 show will focus on showcasing the latest equipment from leading manufacturers and suppliers within the industry.

It will also include features like live seminars on topics such as new technology, electric trucks, and more.

“The commercial trucking industry always sees significant changes in operations every few years so it’s great to gather the industry together at one event to highlight the advancements,” said Chris McKee, APTA’s executive director.