Atlantic Truck Show back in Moncton next year

The Atlantic Truck Show will return to the Moncton Coliseum next June. Presented by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA), the event will take place June 3-4, 2022.

This event serves as a venue to showcase all the latest trucks and truck-related products in the market, and the 2022 edition will offer a renewed focus on trucks for all trades – focusing on vehicles for construction and building supply, dump trucks, and forestry.

Past editions of the Atlantic Truck show have attracted many attendees. (Photo: File)

The Atlantic Truck Show draws visitors from throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and beyond. More than 12,000 attendees took part in the most recent edition in 2019.

In partnership with the APTA, the show will offer educational and networking opportunities, paving the way for business prospects to generate new leads.

“APTA is delighted to continue our strong working relationship with Master Promotions to produce the Atlantic Truck Show,” said Jean Marc Picard, executive director, APTA.

“The show is important to our members and is used to advocate the advancement and improvements to the commercial trucking industry in Atlantic Canada. The pandemic has held us from hosting any events over the last 18 months therefore this show is going to be a big event for everyone in the industry.”

“The Atlantic Truck show is an important trade event within the Atlantic provinces,” said Mark Cusack, National Show Manager.