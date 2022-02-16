Atlantic Truck Show shifts to fall, expands focus

The Atlantic Truck Show returns to the Moncton Coliseum Oct. 20-21 with a new name and broader focus as the Atlantic Transportation and Logistics Show.

The biennial event owned by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) and produced by Master Promotions was originally scheduled for this spring. But the new date aligns with APTA’s annual general meeting and conference.

The 2022 show is also going to include a “renewed focus” on trucks for all trades including construction and building supply vehicles, dump and forestry trucks, and logistical technology, the organizers say.

“We felt it was necessary to also incorporate the transportation and logistics side of our industry,” said national show manager Mark Cusack in a release. “This event isn’t just about the fleet, but also the technology and equipment drivers need in order to successfully complete their trips.”