Atlas Van Lines reports shifts in migration patterns

Atlas Van Lines recorded increases in the share of inbound loads to Alberta and outbound loads from Quebec in 2022, reflecting trends in migration and shipments alike.

While 62% of the movers’ Alberta shipments were inbound, 60% of Quebec loads were outbound, according to Atlas Van Lines’ Annual Migration Patterns Study. Both provinces recorded balanced inbound and outbound shipments in 2021.

British Columbia returned to a balance in inbound and outbound shipments.

The company moved 497 million pounds of goods in the U.S. and Canada, and covered a total 72 million miles (116 million km) in the countries.

(Illustration: Atlas Van Lines)

Atlantic provinces accounted for more inbound loads than outbound moves. Almost two-thirds (64%) of Newfoundland and Labrador moves were inbound, while the same could be said for 74% of New Brunswick loads, 59% of Nova Scotia shipments, and 86% of Prince Edward Island moves.

In central Canada, 63% of Ontario moves were outbound, as were 65% of Manitoba moves, and 55% of Saskatchewan moves.

The Top 5 provinces recording the highest number of total moves were (in order) Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

“Many people relocated to areas with growing populations in 2022, following two years of unprecedented economic and societal shifts,” Atlas Van Lines said when releasing the results.

South of the border, North Carolina was the state most likely to record inbound moves (accounting for 64% of the traffic), while Illinois was most likely to record more outbound moves (61%) of the traffic.

Florida was the state that accounted for the most business growth during the year.

Atlas Canada has more than 100 agent moving companies in Canada.