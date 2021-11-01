Attrix adds three to team

Attrix, a Quebec-headquartered Geotab integration partner, is welcoming several new personnel to its team.

Luciana Coura, 15-year communications veteran with experience in several countries, becomes the new communications director. She will be responsible for roles such as branding and sharing information across various communications channels.

Didier Tassel, meanwhile, becomes an advisor on sustainable mobility and energy transformation. He has 20 years of experience in telecommunications, primarily as a technical solutions consultant, Attrix says.

Geotab’s Imanuel Muller, a 15-year industry veteran, joins the team as a data science expert.

Luciana Coura
Luciana Coura (Photo: Attrix)
Imanuel Muller
Imanuel Muller (Photo: Attrix)
Didier Tassel
Didier Tassel (Photo: Attrix)

