Toronto automates speed enforcement

TORONTO, Ont. — The City of Toronto has begun issuing tickets in Community Safety Zones near schools as part of its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program.

The initiative kicked off Monday.

Automated Speed Enforcement systems are currently active in Community Safety Zones near schools. Photo: City of Toronto

The ASE system uses a camera and a speed measurement device to detect and capture images of vehicles, including commercial trucks, traveling in excess of the posted speed limit.

The images are reviewed by officers, and then tickets are issued to the owner of the vehicle regardless of who was driving.

Upon conviction, the only penalty is a fine. No demerit points will be issued nor will the registered owner’s driving record be impacted, the city said.

It said current locations were selected through a data-driven approach that considers speed and collision data.

The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has endorsed the program. It encouraged all drivers to observe speed limits irrespective of the prospect of receiving a ticket.